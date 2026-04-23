UPMSP Board UP 10th Class Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad results today at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board UPMSP High School Result 2026 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) at 4 pm today will announce the Class 10 board high school exam results. Students can check the UPMSP Board Class 10 result 2026 on their official link upmsp.edu.in, once the results are out. The DigiLocker portal as well, will be hosting the UPMSP Class 10 result link.

UP Board Class 10, 12 Result Live

The UPMSP 10th result will also be available on the IE Education portal.

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Read More | UP Board 10th Result 2026: Check your scores on the IE portal today

A total of 27,50,843 students had registered for the 2026 high school examination. The UPMSP Class 10 exams were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts, from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each paper was three hours and 15 minutes.

To qualify in the UP Board Exam 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who score below the 33 per cent mark will be required to appear in the 2026 UP Board compartment exams. The date sheet for the same is yet to released. Last year, the UP Board Class 10 compartment exams were conducted on July 26, 2025 from 8.30 am to 11.45 am.

In 2025, the UP Board results were announced on April 25. Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 90.11 per cent. Last year, for the first time since 2020, the pass rate had crossed the 90 per cent mark in a non-pandemic year. Mehak Jaiswal had topped the exams with a score of 97.20 per cent.

In 2024, the Class 10 results were announced on April 20. The overall pass percentage was recorded at 89.55 per cent.

Live Updates Apr 23, 2026 08:56 AM IST UP Board High School Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What is the passing criteria? To qualify in the UP Board Exam 2026, students will have to obtain at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Those who score below the 33 per cent mark will be required to appear in the 2026 UP Board compartment exams. Apr 23, 2026 08:26 AM IST UPMSP Class 10 Result 2026 LIVE Updates: What are the result websites? - upmsp.edu.in - DigiLocker - IE Education portal Apr 23, 2026 08:16 AM IST UP Board High School Result 2026 LIVE Updates: How many students await Class 10 result? As many as 27,50,843 students await UPMSP Class 10 high school result.