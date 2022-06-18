UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2022 Live Updates: Result today, here’s how to check at upresults.nic.in

UP Board 10th Result 2022 Live News- Candidates will be able to check the result for the board exams on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. (Representative image)

UP Board 10th Result 2022 Live News: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10 results today i.e June 18, 2022 at 2 pm. Candidates will be able to check the result for the board exams on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

This year, the board examination was conducted in an offline pen and paper mode. A total number of 27,81,654 students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 exams. The UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 9, 2022. The examination was held in two shifts – the first shift began from 8 am till 11:15 am, and the second shift was conducted from 2 pm and was held till 5:15 pm.

In 2021, the overall passing percentage recorded by the UP board class 10 was 99.53 per cent which was nearly 16 per cent higher than in 2020. Nearly 30 lakh candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams, out of which 16,68,868 boys and 13,13,187 girls were successfully declared passed and were promoted. Girls have been outperforming for the past two years.