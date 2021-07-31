UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know when and where to check marks

The UP government announced new formula to evaluate class 10 students as exams were cancelled due to Covid. (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Nearly 30 lakh students have been registered to appear for class 10 UP board exams this year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for the board exams at its official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

The UP board exams were to be conducted in May but due to the clash with the Panchayat elections in the state, the exams were postponed. Later, after the decision of cancellation of board exams for class 10 was announced by the Ministry of Education, UPMSP also decided to cancel the exams for class 10 this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

In 2020, over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in 12th and 25.86 lakh students in 10th. The high school and intermediate toppers received a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation last year.

Last year, a total of 27,72,656 students appeared in class 10 exams while 23,09,802 passed. The pass percentage was 83.31 percent, an improved from previous years. A total of 12,81,842 girls were registered for the High School exams of which 11,18,914 passed taking the passing percentage to 87.29 percent.

Similarly, 14,90,814 boys were registered of which 11,90,888 passed. Their overall pass percentage is 79.88% which is less than girls pass percentage.