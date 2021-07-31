scorecardresearch
Saturday, July 31, 2021
UP Board Class 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: Know when and where to check marks

UP Board 10th Result 2021, UPMSP High School Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 results for the board exams can be checked at its official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 31, 2021 12:29:28 pm
UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2021 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the UP Board class 10 results today at 3:30 pm. Nearly 30 lakh students have been registered to appear for class 10 UP board exams this year. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for the board exams at its official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in.

The UP board exams were to be conducted in May but due to the clash with the Panchayat elections in the state, the exams were postponed. Later, after the decision of cancellation of board exams for class 10 was announced by the Ministry of Education, UPMSP also decided to cancel the exams for class 10 this year due to the COVID-19 situation.

In 2020, over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in 12th and 25.86 lakh students in 10th. The high school and intermediate toppers received a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation last year.

Last year, a total of 27,72,656 students appeared in class 10 exams while 23,09,802 passed. The pass percentage was 83.31 percent, an improved from previous years. A total of 12,81,842 girls were registered for the High School exams of which 11,18,914 passed taking the passing percentage to 87.29 percent.

Similarly, 14,90,814 boys were registered of which 11,90,888 passed. Their overall pass percentage is 79.88% which is less than girls pass percentage.

Live Blog

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th Result 2021: How to check High School marks at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

12:28 (IST)31 Jul 2021
Over 56 lakh students await UP Board Result today

This year, as many as 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

12:18 (IST)31 Jul 2021
UP Board Result 2021 Date: UPMSP Class 10, 12 result to be declared today

UP Board Result 2021 will declare Class 10, 12 result on July 31, 2021 at 3.30 pm. Candidates can check the result on the official site of UPMSP on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Read more
 

12:14 (IST)31 Jul 2021
UP Class 10 Board exam result: Pass percentage likely to go up

Last year, UP Class 10 Board exam result was announced on June 27. The overall pass percentage was 83 per cent. This year, due to evaluation formula, it is expected to go up.

12:12 (IST)31 Jul 2021
UP Board 10th result today

In the history of UPMSP, this is the first time the UP Board result will be announced without conducting the high school exams. Until last year, the UP Board conducted the press conference where the education minister used to brief the media. This year, however, the Board has not released any official update on whether the press conference will be conducted or not.

up board, up board class 10 result, Students can check their results on the official website upresults.nic.in. File.

Students will be able to download the result from the websites which can act as provisional mark sheet but the original mark sheets will be released by respective schools later. In 2020, Riya Jain from Bhagpat topped class 10 with 96.67 per cent marks.

