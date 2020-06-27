UP Board Class 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Result for over 30.24 lakh students soon

UPMSP 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh UPMSP 10th Result 2020 LIVE: Check results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) Prayagraj will announce the result of class 10 and 12 today. The Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma will announce the result at 12 pm via press conference in Lucknow’s Lok Kalyan Bhawan. Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in the class 10 and 12 exams this year, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in High School and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in Intermediate.

The board completed the entire evaluation process in the first week of June. The students can check the result through the official websites- upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The students will be able to get mark sheets after 10 days of declaration of results. The mark sheets will be sent to regional offices then district heads and the disseminated to schools who will further ensure they reach students.

The mark sheets will contain the name, school and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the directions of Allahabad High Court. UP board has also commenced an online correction process in certificates, where the students who appeared in the exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited.