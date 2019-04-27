UP Board Class 10th result 2019 declared: Kanpur’s Gautam Raghuvanshi topper, check direct link

UP Board class 10 result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared UP Board class 10 result 2019 at its official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. Over 28.63 lakh candidates registered for the exams. The result was announced by UP Board office in Prayagraj. The overall pass percentage is 80.07 per cent and Gautam Raghuvanshi is the topper scoring 97.93 per cent. A total of 22.73 lakh

students appeared for class 12 exams of which 70.06 per cent have passed. Tanuj Tomar has topped scoring 97.80 per cent.

Earlier, the time of result declaration was announced to be 12:30 pm but it was postponed and declared around 1 pm. Overall candidates clear the exam this year. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 was 75.16 per cent.

Last year, Anjali Verma, 16, who has topped the class 10 board exams with a score of 96.33 per cent this year, left her home in Ambedkar Nagar district and moved into rented accommodation in Allahabad two years ago to study. She is a student of Brij Behari Sahai Intermediate College.

UPMSP UP Board 10th result: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the link ‘up board result’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the roll number and school code

Step 5: Result will appear

UPMSP UP Board 10th result 2019: How to check vis SMS

Get UP Board high school results 2019 via SMS, aspirants need to typing UP10roll number and send it to 56263 and result will reach them in the form of a text message.

UPMSP UP Board 10th result 2019: Re-evaluation, supplementary

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall, however, if students are not happy with the result they can send their copies to be re-evaluated.

