UP Board Class 10 results 2021 soon: Download your roll number to check score

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) has recently activated a portal for students of class 10 to check their roll numbers. The roll card list has also been forwarded to all the schools and candidates can get the roll number from their respective schools as well.

The board will be declaring the result for class 10 board exams of the academic year 2021 soon. Students can check their results at the official website upresults.nic.in Students are advised to keep checking the website for regular updates regarding the result declarations.

UPSC Class 10 result: How to check roll number

Step 1: Visit the official website – upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: On the homepage, scroll down and click on the link – High school exam 2021 Know your roll number

Step 3: On the new page, enter your registration number

Step 4: Click on search roll number to access it.

Students are advised to keep their roll numbers saved as they will be able to check the results only by entering their class 12 roll number.

UP board decided to hold the high school examination from April 2021 till May 2021. At that time, nearly 30 lakh students registered to appear for class 10 UP board exams. The exams had to be held in two shifts, morning and evening in order to maintain the social distancing norms during the pandemic. Due to the clash with the Panchayat elections in the state, the exams were again postponed and the schools were shut.

Students can check their class 10 results on the official website upresults.nic.in. Enter your roll number, school code, and verification code to see the result. Download it, and take a printout for further reference.

A total of 30,24,480 students appeared for the class 10 UP board examination in 2020. The pass percentage of class 10 UP board results was 83.31 per cent. In the comparison, girls managed to secure a pass percentage of 87.29 per cent, while boys were at 79.88 per cent in UP board class 10 examinations 2020. Riya Jain was the topper of the state by securing a score of 580 out of 600.