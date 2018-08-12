UP Board class 10 compartment results 2018 declared, check at upmsp.edu.in

UP Board class 10th compartment, improvement results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, upmsp.edu.in UP Board class 10th compartment, improvement results 2018: All the candidates who have appeared for the exams can check the results through the official website, upmsp.edu.in

UP Board class 10th compartment, improvement results 2018: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the results for the compartment and improvement exam results for high school class 10 students. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can check their results from the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

These papers were held in the months of June and July. They were conducted for students who had failed to clear the main class 10 exams which were conducted earlier in the year and the improvement papers were for those who wished to appear for a paper again in the hopes of increase in the results.

Steps to download the UPMSP high school class 10th compartment, improvement results 2018:

Step 1: Go to the official website for UPMSP (upmsp.edu.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification that says, “UP Board High School (Class X) Compartment / Improvement Results 2018”

Step 3: Enter your seven-digit roll number and the security code in the fields provided

Step 4: Click on “Show Result”

Step 5: Download the result and save a copy for further reference

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd