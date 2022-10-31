UP Board Class 10th sample paper released; check details here

UP Board Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today released the model question papers for 2023 board exams for class 10. Students can check the sample papers at the official website — upmsp.edu.

The state board has released sample question papers for subjects such as English, Hindi, Elementary Hindi, Mathematics, Science, Social Science, Computer, Commerce, Agriculture, Home Science, Art (Drawing), Silaee, Sangeet (Gayan) and NCC. The board has also released sample papers for various languages too including Bangla, Marathi, Urdiya, Kannrda, Sindhi, Malayalam, English, Sanskrit, Nepali, Pali.

UP Board Class 10th Sample Paper 2022-23: How to check

Step 1: Go to the official website — upmsp.edu

Step 2: Click on model paper link on the homepage on the left hand side

Step 3: View the sheet for model papers and download the paper you require.

Last year in class 10, the pass percentage was 88.18 per cent. There were 27,81,654 students who appeared for the state board exam. Class 10 examinations were conducted from March 24 to April 9.

The top position was secured by Prince Patel of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur area with a 97.67 per cent, followed by Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad’s SVMIC, Gulabbari, and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur’s Shivaji Inter College, with a tied score of 97.50 per cent.