UP Board 10th, 12th Results: DigiLocker says scorecards ‘coming soon’

UPMSP UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. According to an update on the DigiLocker portal, the results for UPMSP Madhyamik and Higher Secondary, will be ‘coming soon’. Once released, students can access the UPMSP Board result 2026 on their official link upmsp.edu.in, as well as on the DigiLocker login. Additionally, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on the IE Education portal.

This year, as many as 52,30,184 candidates had registered for the UP Board examinations, as per media estimates. Out of these, 27,50,843 students had enrolled for the Class 10 exams, while 24,79,341 had registered for the Class 12 exams. The UPMSP Class 10 exams were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026.