UP Board 10th, 12th Results: DigiLocker says scorecards ‘coming soon’

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UPMSP UP Board Class 10th and 12th Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results soon. According to an update on the DigiLocker portal, the results for UPMSP Madhyamik and Higher Secondary, will be ‘coming soon’. Once released, students can access the UPMSP Board result 2026 on their official link upmsp.edu.in, as well as on the DigiLocker login. Additionally, the UP Board Class 10 and 12 results will also be available on the IE Education portal.
This year, as many as 52,30,184 candidates had registered for the UP Board examinations, as per media estimates. Out of these, 27,50,843 students had enrolled for the Class 10 exams, while 24,79,341 had registered for the Class 12 exams. The UPMSP Class 10 exams were conducted between February 18 and March 12, 2026.
The exams for Class 12 began on February 18 with the Hindi paper, and continued until March 12, 2026. The exams were held in two shifts, from 8:30 am to 11:45 am and from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The duration of each exam was three hours and 15 minutes.
Students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate to pass in the UP Board Exams 2026. Those who score below the 33 per cent threshhold will be required to appear in the 2026 UP Board compartment exams. The date sheet for the same is yet to released.
In the previous year, the UP Board results were declared on April 25. Class 10 recorded a pass percentage of 90.11 per cent. Last year, for the first time since 2020, the pass rate had crossed the 90 per cent mark in a non-pandemic year. The overall pass percentage for Class 12 was recorded at 81.15 per cent, a slight dip from 2024. The exams were conducted from February 24 to March 12.