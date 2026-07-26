UP Board Exam 2027: Registration begins for Class 10th, 12th private candidates at upmsp.edu.in

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the detailed schedule for the registration process of private candidates who are appearing for the UP Board High School (Class 10) or Intermediate (Class 12) Examination 2027. As per the press release issued by the Board of Secondary Education, Prayagraj, on July 25, the last date for the Principals or heads of the examination centre to upload the examination fee of private candidates of Class 10 and Class 12 is set as August 5, 2026, while the last date for all private candidates to submit their respective examination fee through a Treasury Challan is August 10, 2026.

All the private candidates of Class 10 and 12 who are appearing for the UP Board Examinations 2027 should note that the registration form is available for download at the official website of UPMSP – upmsp.edu.in. Students will need to download the application form, fill in the required details, and submit it along with the prescribed examination fee and supporting educational qualification documents to the Principal of their designated UP Board exam centre.