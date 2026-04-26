UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: UPMSP opens answer sheet re-evaluation window at upmsp.edu.in

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The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the online registration portal for answer sheet scrutiny, giving dissatisfied students a route to challenge their marks. UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 students who believe their UP Board answer sheets were evaluated incorrectly can apply for re-evaluation through the official website at upmsp.edu.in, with the registration window remaining open until May 17, 2026.
The scrutiny fee is set at Rs 500 per subject per answer sheet. Importantly, written and practical components are taken separately, so a student claiming both sections of a subject would need to pay Rs 500 for each. Payment must be made via a treasury challan at a government treasury; no other payment mode will be accepted.
Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP portal at upmsp.edu.in.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Online Application for Scrutiny 2026.”
Step 3: Enter your roll number and centre code to access the form.
Step 4: Pay the required fee through a treasury challan at a designated government treasury.
Step 5: Download and take a printout of the completed application form along with the payment receipt.
Step 6: Attach the original treasury challan to the printed form.
Step 7: Dispatch the complete set of documents via registered post to the appropriate UPMSP regional office based on your district.
The UP board has made it explicitly clear that offline applications submitted directly, without going through the online form, will be rejected outright. Similarly, any application received after the May 17 deadline will not be entertained under any circumstances. Students are advised to complete both the online registration and the physical dispatch of documents well before the cutoff date, accounting for postal delays.
The Board released the results on April 23 on their official link upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, and DigiLocker. A total of 27,50,843 students had registered for the 2026 high school examination. The pass percentage for high school is 90.42 per cent, and for intermediate, it is 80.38 per cent, according to Dr Mahendra Dev, Director, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh.