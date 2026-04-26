UP Board Class 10th, 12th Results 2026: UPMSP opens answer sheet re-evaluation window at upmsp.edu.in

The scrutiny fee is set at Rs 500 per subject per answer sheet.

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has opened the online registration portal for answer sheet scrutiny, giving dissatisfied students a route to challenge their marks. UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 students who believe their UP Board answer sheets were evaluated incorrectly can apply for re-evaluation through the official website at upmsp.edu.in, with the registration window remaining open until May 17, 2026.

The scrutiny fee is set at Rs 500 per subject per answer sheet. Importantly, written and practical components are taken separately, so a student claiming both sections of a subject would need to pay Rs 500 for each. Payment must be made via a treasury challan at a government treasury; no other payment mode will be accepted.