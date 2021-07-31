UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2021 date and time announced

UP Board Class 10th and 12th results 2021 date and time: The results will be declared today at 3:30 pm. Students can check their results at upresults.nic.in. (Express Photo by Jaipal Singh/ Representational)

UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2021 date and time: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the UP Board class 10th and 12th results today at 3:30 pm. Students may check their results on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

According to officials, 30 lakh students were to appear for Class 12 and 26 lakh for Class 10 examinations this year.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th results 2021: Evaluation formula

Class 12 or intermediate students have been assessed on the basis their class 10 marks (50 per cent weightage), and class 11 score (40 per cent) and pre-board examination (10 per cent). Class 10 students’ score will be calculated on the basis of their marks obtained in class 9 (50 per cent) and pre-board examination (50 per cent).

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the UP board exams were earlier delayed. After the official decision of the Centre to cancel the exam for class 12, the UP government also decided to cancel the examinations for 2021. The result will be out today and students are advised to check the website regularly for the latest updates.

The exams were postponed twice this year. The Intermediate exams were to be held in April 2021 but were postponed for May 2021 due to the clash with Panchayat Elections. They were then deferred to be held in the second week of July 2021 but following the Centre’s decision, the UP dropped all plans to conduct board exams this year.

Over 56.11 lakh students appeared in class 10 and 12 exams in 2020, with 30.24 lakh students (30,24,632) in class 12 and 25.86 lakh (25,86,440) students in class 10. This year, the high school and intermediate toppers will receive a laptop and Rs 1 lakh as a token of appreciation.

The pass percentage of the year 2020 for UP board exams of class 12 was 74.64 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 68.88 per cent and for girls, it was 81.96 per cent. The top position was secured by Anurag Malik by scoring 485 marks out of 500 which is 97 per cent.