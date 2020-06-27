UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 declared, website not working

UP Board 10th 12th result declared, websites showing error UP Board 10th 12th result declared, websites showing error

UP Board UPMSP 10, 12th Result 2020: Minutes after the result for class 10, 12 board exams were released, the official websites of UP Board — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in — have stopped working. It seems to have been affected due to heavy load on the website. As many as 55 lakh students registered for the exam this year.

Apart from getting results, students will also have to register themselves online to get their mark sheets as the entire process has gone digital and hard copies, after e-signature and e-verification, can be obtained through the respective schools from July 15, as per the deputy CM Dinesh Sharma.

Thus students who are looking for result and registration can check these official but alternative websites –

— upresults.nic.in

— results.gov.in

— upmsp.edu.in

— upmspresults.up.nic.in

This year, the result for both class 10 and class 12 has improved. In UP Inter result, 74.64 per cent students cleared the exam. This is higher than last year when 70.2 per cent cleared the exam. In class 10, as many as 83.31 per cent of students passed the exam. This is higher than last year when 80.07 per cent students cleared the exam.

Riya Jain from Bhagpat tops class 10 with 96.67 per cent marks. Anurag Malik tops class 12 exam with 97 per cent marks. Record of last year’s topper Tanu Tomar who got 97.8 per cent marks stays unbeaten. She has scored the highest ever marks since 2017.

Those who are not happy with their results can apply for re-evaluation. Last year, UP Board hiked their fee for re-calculation, re-evaluation etc by five times and became of the costliest boards in this regard. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier. With this, the UP Board’s reevaluation procedure is the costliest in the country.

This year, the board was also to offer the compartmental exam facility to students to curb the number of students who skip the exam as well as those who cheat in it as compartment exam offer the student with a second chance. The facility was available only for class 10 students earlier.

Students can download their result and keep it as a provisional mark sheet but detailed and original mark sheets will be provided from respective schools. This year, the mark sheet will also have content in Hindi as per orders of Allahabad High Court.

