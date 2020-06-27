UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: When and where to check Inter, High School merit list

UP Board 10th, 12th Board 2020 result at upresults.nic.in UP Board 10th, 12th Board 2020 result at upresults.nic.in

UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the class 10 or high school and examination results at 12.30 pm today. The exams for the same were held from February 18 till March 13 earlier this year. The results for the class 12 or intermediate exams will also be declared today. Nearly 56 lakh students had sat for both the exams.

A student needs to secure at least 35 per cent marks in each subject to clear the exams. The UP Board results were last year released on April 27, but it saw a delay in 2020 due to the rapid rise in the coronavirus cases across the country.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020: When and where to check

Students can check their results today on the board’s official websites such as upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. Due to the staggering number of students, there can be a heavy load on the websites mentioned above. In that case, a candidate can get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com and the results or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to them on their email id or mobile phone. In order to register, the candidate will be required to fill the box below with proper details.

The board had registered 80.07 passing percentage in the previous year, with Muzaffarnagar emerging as the best performing district. Gautam Raghuvanshi had then emerged as the leading scorer from the 10th standard with 97.17 per cent marks.

The UP Board mark sheet includes details like name, school, and other information of students in both English and Hindi language. Furthermore, the board also provides an online correction process facility in certificates, by which a student who appeared in the UP board exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited.

