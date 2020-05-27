UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 in June

UP Board result by June-end. (Express photo by Nitin RK/ Representational image) UP Board result by June-end. (Express photo by Nitin RK/ Representational image)

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2020 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP), Prayagraj commonly known as UP Board will declare the result for both class 10 and class 12 board exams in June it, the UP Board secretary, Neena Srivastava informed indianexpress.com. However, the board is yet to decide on the exact result date.

Additional secretary, UP Board informed indianexpress.com, “Over 90 per cent answer scripts had been evaluated till May 26. A total of 46 districts across the state have completed their evaluation process and some districts are still continuing the evaluation. The entire process is likely to completed by May 31. The rest of the time will be taken to process the result carefully and students can anticipate the result by June-end.”

In an official statement released as on May 23, the board informed that 82.66 per cent of the total evaluation process has been completed. Till May 23, In the green zones, 99.8 per cent of the evaluation was over and in orange zone, 95.67 per cent work was completed. The board had stated that the answer script evaluation is still pending in red zone areas. It is due to note that the board had started the evaluation process in orange and green zones first due to the lockdown induced by the coronavirus pandemic.

From this year onwards, the mark sheets will contain the name, school and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the directions of Allahabad High Court. As many as 56 lakh students had registered for UP Board exams this year.

Meanwhile, the board has also decided to give another chance to class 12 students as the option of compartmental exams will be extended to them as well. It was available for class 10 students earlier. This announcement was made before the pandemic and there is no clarity on how the compartmental exams will be held now.

While results, when declared, will be available at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 exam. This was a decline from 72.43 per cent from 2018. In class 10, 80.7 per cent cleared the exam.

