UP Board 10th, 12th result declared, pass percentage improves; toppers to get Rs 1 lakh cash and a laptop

UP Board Class 10th Result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Board has released the result for over 52 lakh students who registered for the class 10 and class 12 exams today. Anurag Malik tops the class 12 exam with 97 per cent marks. The second rank is secured by Pranjal Singh and the third rank by Utkarsh Shukla. Riya Jain has secured rank 1 in high school exams.

This year, in class 10, 33 students have secured under the top 10 positions. Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma has announced that the toppers will get Rs 1 lakh cash along with a laptop for each.

Keeping up with the usual trend, this year too, girls outperformed boys in both high school and intermediate exams. The pass percentage for class 10 is 83.31 while it is 81.96 per cent for class 12.

Last year, Muzaffarnagar registered the best result in UP Board class 10 high school exam with 91.80 per cent pass percentage. It was followed closely by Shamli and Lucknow, with 91.4 per cent and 91.26 per cent pass percentage, respectively.

