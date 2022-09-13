scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Sep 13, 2022

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Here’s how to check score card at upresults.nic.in

UP Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can now check and download their score card at the official UPMSP website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Compartment Result: Candidates are advised to download and save their score card for future reference.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Board today declared the compartment results for classes 10 and 12. Candidates who appeared for the re-exam can now check and download their score card at the official UPMSP website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Candidates are advised to download and save their score card for future reference. It is also advised that candidates check all the details mentioned in the score card properly to ensure there is no spelling mistake or factual errors.

UP Board class 10th, 12th Compartment Result 2022: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official UPMSP website — upmsp.edu.in or upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: On the home page, there will be links available for class 10 and 12 compartment results. Click on the respective class link.

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page.

Step 4: Select your district, enter your roll number and security code to login.

Step 5: Once you successfully login, the scorecard will be available on the screen.

In the class 10 exams conducted this year, the pass percentage was 88.18 per cent. A total number of 27,81,654 students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate class 10 exams, which were conducted from March 24 to April 9. This year, Prince Patel of Anubhav Inter College, Murlipur area topped the exams with a 97.67 per cent, followed by Sanskriti Thakur of Moradabad’s SVMIC, Gulabbari, and Kiran Kushwaha of Kanpur’s Shivaji Inter College, with a tied score of 97.50 per cent.

For class 12 exams, 85.33 per cent students were declared pass, out of a total of 22,37,578 candidates who had appeared for the exams. Divyanshi from Fatehpur topped the class 12 exams this year with 95.4 per cent marks, followed by Ashika Yadav from Prayagraj with 95 per cent marks and Yogesh Pratap from Barabanki with 95 per cent marks.

First published on: 13-09-2022 at 12:39:14 pm
