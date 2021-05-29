UP Board Class 10 exams cancelled, Class 12 exams in July second week

The Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Dinesh Sharma, on Saturday announced that the UP board class 10 exams have been cancelled keeping in view the second wave of COVID-19. He further stated that all the students of class 10 will be promoted to class 11 without giving any examination.

Whereas, the class 12 exams will be conducted in the second week of July. The decision came after a cabinet meeting with the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

मा.शि.परिषद की दसवीं की परीक्षा निरस्त करके,उन्हें 11वीं कक्षा में प्रोन्नत करने तथा बारहवीं कक्षा की परीक्षा परिस्थितियां सामान्य रहने पर जुलाई के दूसरे सप्ताह में कराने का निर्णय मा.मुख्यमंत्री जी के साथ बैठक में लिया गया। समयावधि 3 घंटे की जगह डेढ़ घंटा व 3 प्रश्न करने होंगे। pic.twitter.com/4vFpRiaGtz — Dr Dinesh Sharma BJP (@drdineshbjp) May 29, 2021

The criteria for promoting the students will be clarified by UPMSP in due course of time. This year, around 29 lakh students had registered to appear for class 10 exams. All these students will be promoted to class 11.

Class 10 and 12 examinations have been postponed twice this year. Initially, examinations were slated to commence from April 24, but were postponed to May 8 due to a clash with Panchayat elections. Subsequently, the state entered lockdown from April 30 in view of the rising cases, and all educational institutions were ordered to remain closed till May 10. However, the government’s decision to keep all educational institutions closed across the state till May 15, in view of the rising cases, led to examinations being postponed again.

Apart from this, the minister also cleared the clouds on the class 12 board exams which will tentatively be held in the second week of July. UP board will follow the second option suggested by the CBSE in the high level meeting with Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal and secretaries of other states/UTs. The UP board class 12 exams will be conducted in 1.5 hours exam duration.