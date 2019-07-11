UP Board class 10 compartment exams 2019: Admit card released, how to download via website

UP Board class 10 compartment exams 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the admit card for the compartment and improvement examinations. The students who have appeared in the examination can download the admit card through the website upmsp.edu.in.

The compartment exams were conducted for students who had failed to clear the main class 10 exams which were conducted earlier in the year and the improvement papers were for those who wished to appear for a paper again in the hopes of increase in the results.

UP Board class 10 compartment 2019 admit card released: How to download

Step 1: Visit the website for UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download admit card’ link

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Admit card will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

Earlier, the results of Class 10, 12 examinations were declared on April 27. This year, 80.07 per cent students cleared the High School (Class 10) exam successfully, while 70.02 per cent cleared the intermediate, Class 12 examination.