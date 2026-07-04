UP Board Class 10, Class 12 UPMSP compartment and improvement exams on July 28

UPMSP 1oth 12th Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement exams on July 28. The Class 10 exam will be held in the morning from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the Class 12 exam will take place in the evening from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The Class 10 internal assessment and project-based practical exams, and the Class 12 practical exam will be held on July 16 and 17. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will take place at exam centres designated by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) at the district headquarters. Students are advised to follow the guidelines issued by UPMSP. UP Board students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.
UP Board compartment exam guidelines 2026
– Only the candidates, centre administrators, teachers and non-teaching staff will be allowed in the exam centre. Entry of external persons is strictly prohibited.
– Centre administrators will be required to make sure that a crowd does not form at the centre entrance when the exam begins or ends.
– Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices are not allowed inside the examination centre.
– CCTV cameras with routers and voice recorders must be functional in all the examination rooms while the exam is in progress.
– Like in main exams, the question papers must remain in designated strong rooms in double-lock cupboards.
– Exam rooms will be kept under 24/7 CCTV surveillance with voice recording. The packets of question paper must be opened and distributed in the presence of the External Xenter Administrator, the Centre Administrator and the State Magistrate under CCTV surveillance.
According to the UP board’s notification, school principals must make sure that a subject-wise list of marks for Class 10 internal assessment and OMR sheets of intermediate practical exams are submitted in the regional offices by July 20.
The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 main board exam results were announced on April 23. In Class 12, the pass percentage was recorded at 80.38 per cent.