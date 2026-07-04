UP Board Class 10, Class 12 UPMSP compartment and improvement exams on July 28

Mobile phones, smartwatches, or any other electronic devices are not allowed iside the examination center (Representative Image/AI)

UPMSP 1oth 12th Exams 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will conduct the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 compartment and improvement exams on July 28. The Class 10 exam will be held in the morning from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the Class 12 exam will take place in the evening from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The Class 10 internal assessment and project-based practical exams, and the Class 12 practical exam will be held on July 16 and 17. UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 improvement and compartment exams will take place at exam centres designated by the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) at the district headquarters. Students are advised to follow the guidelines issued by UPMSP. UP Board students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject to pass.