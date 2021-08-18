UP Board Class 10, 12 results 2021: Registration process begins for improvement, compartment exams

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) declared the class 10 and 12 board results on July 31. Students who registered for the exam this year and are not satisfied with their scores can now reappear for the improvement exams. The registration process to appear for these exams has begun and the last date to apply is August 27, 5 pm.

Students who were put under the compartment category marked absent or if their results were withheld can appear for the offline exams. Such students should download the application form from the official website – upmsp.edu.in. After filling the form, students should submit it to their respective school principals.

The last date for schools to upload the application forms on the board’s website is August 29. The board will not accept any application forms after the due date. Marks scored by a candidate in the offline exams will be considered final and no changes will be made thereafter.

In the class 10 result results declared this year, 99.53 per cent of students were declared pass while 97.88 per cent class 12 students passed the board exams. Class 12 or intermediate students were assessed on the basis their class 10 marks (50 per cent weightage), and class 11 score (40 per cent) and pre-board examination (10 per cent). Class 10 students’ score were calculated on the basis of their marks obtained in class 9 (50 per cent) and pre-board examination (50 per cent).