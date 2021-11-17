UPMSP UP Board Class 10, 12 improvement exam results declared; here’s how to check

UP Board class 10, 12 compartment result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released the result for compartment or improvement exams for class 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at upmsp.edu.in.

A total of 37,952 students in class 10 registered for the improvement exam out of which 33,876 students appeared for the exams. Of the total students who appeared, 30,744 students have been declared pass by the UP board. The board recorded 90.76 pass percentage in the class 10 improvement exams.

UPMSP Class 10, 12 improvement result 2021: How to check

Step 1: Visit upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down, click on the result link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials

Step 4: Result will appear, download

In class 12, 41,381 students registered for the improvement exams out of which 34,583 appeared and 24,814 have passed the exam. The pass percentage is 77.76 per cent in class 12 improvement exam out of which 74.85 per cent boys and 83.62 per cent girls passed the exam.

The UPMSP this year did not conduct class 12 exams due to a surge in Covid-19 cases. A total of 26,10,316 students had registered for the class 12 board examinations in the state. Of the total appeared, 25,54,813 were declared pass based on a special evaluation criteria. The board had recorded a 97.88 pass percentage this year