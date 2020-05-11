UP Board Class 10, 12 exams evaluation process to start in orange zones, results by June-end

UP Board Class 10, 12 results by June-end UP Board Class 10, 12 results by June-end

The evaluation process of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) class 10 and 12 exams will commence in orange zones from May 12. The evaluation will be conducted in the 36 districts of Ghaziabad, Hapur, Baghpat, Basti, Budaun, Sambhal, Auraiya, Shamli, Sitapur, Bahraich, Kannauj, Azamgarh, Mainpuri, Shravasti, Banda, Jaunpur, Etah, Kasganj, Sultanpur, Prayagraj, Jalaun, Mirzapur, Etawah, Pratapgarh, Ghazipur, Gonda, Mau, Bhadohi, Unnao, Pilibhit, Balrampur, Ayodhya, Gorakhpur, Jhansi, Hardoi, Kaushambi.

“While the evaluation process in the green zones was started last week, it will begin in most districts from tomorrow. We expect scrutinising of the answer sheets will be completed by May-end,” said a board official.

The evaluation process of the remaining 19 districts will begin once lockdown lifted. “The results can be announced between June-end or July first week as it will not take more than two weeks to complete the evaluation process in the districts fall under red zones,” the official mentioned.

A total of 56,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams this year. The state government has also started providing online classes through WhatsApp, and virtual classes through Doordarshan (DD). A total of 42.56 lakh students have joined the online classes till now.

