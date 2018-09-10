UP Board Class 10, 12 exams 2019 to begin on February 7: Deputy CM

UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma

This year, the board exams in Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 7. “Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days,” said UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma, as reported by ANI.

Today we have taken an important decision but we are yet to announce it. Both the Class 10 and Class 12 state board exams will begin on February 7 and will be completed within 16 working days: UP Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma pic.twitter.com/LpjoDGBziG — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 10, 2018

Last year, the board conducted the inter and matric examinations from February 6 till March 12, and over 65 lakh candidate had appeared for the same. Strict measures were taken by the board to prevent any unethical practice or cheating during the same. The Special Task Force (STF) and local intelligence agencies were also involved to keep an eye on the “education mafia”.The government had also made it mandatory for examination centres to have CCTV cameras.

The objective is “copying free examinations” and preventing the education mafia from doing mischief, Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma, earlier said. “Police is on the job and those taking contracts for ensuring copying in examinations centres will land in jail,” Sharma said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd