UP Board Class 10 ,12 exam dates revised

Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad (UPMSP) Wednesday released the revised date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. According to the revised date sheet, examinations are scheduled from May 8 to May 28. Initially, the exams were to to begin on April 24 but due to the upcoming panchayat elections, the board decided to postponed it. Students can check the revised date sheets at the UP Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in.

Class 10 examinations will be starting from May 8 and will be concluded on May 25, while class 12 examinations will be ending on May 28. The Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The rescheduling of the exam is done due to panchayat elections in the state.

Revised datesheet of UP Board Class 10 examination:

May 8 – Hindi, Primary Hindi

May 10 – Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music

May 11 – Home Science

May 12 – Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer

May 13 – Sanskrit, Music instrumental

May 17 – English

May 18 – Commerce, Sewing

May 19 – Social science

May 20 – Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES

May 22 – Science

May 24 – Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali

May 25 – Maths

Revised Datesheet of UP Board Class 12 examination:

Morning shift (8 a.m to 11 a.m)

May 10 – Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance

May 11 – Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali

May 12 – Military science

May 13 – Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala

May 17 – Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)

May 18 – Pali, Arabi, Farsi

May 19 – Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)

May 20 – Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics

May 21 – Industrial organization

May 22 – Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic

May 24 – Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)

May 25 – Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)

May 27 – Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)

May 28 – Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)

Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)