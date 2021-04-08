UP Board Class 10 ,12 exam dates revised

April 8, 2021 4:59:18 pm
Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shikhsa Parishad (UPMSP) Wednesday released the revised date sheet for class 10 and 12 board exams. According to the revised date sheet, examinations are scheduled from May 8 to May 28. Initially, the exams were to to begin on April 24 but due to the upcoming panchayat elections, the board decided to postponed it. Students can check the revised date sheets at the UP Board’s official website upmsp.edu.in.
Class 10 examinations will be starting from May 8 and will be concluded on May 25, while class 12 examinations will be ending on May 28. The Class 12 exams will be conducted in two shifts, i.e, the morning shift from 8 am to 11:15 am and the evening shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.
The rescheduling of the exam is done due to panchayat elections in the state.
Revised datesheet of UP Board Class 10 examination:
- May 8 – Hindi, Primary Hindi
- May 10 – Pali, Arbi, Farsi, Music
- May 11 – Home Science
- May 12 – Drawing/ Ranjan arts, Computer
- May 13 – Sanskrit, Music instrumental
- May 17 – English
- May 18 – Commerce, Sewing
- May 19 – Social science
- May 20 – Agriculture, Human science/ Retail trading/ Security/ Automobiles/ IT/ ITES
- May 22 – Science
- May 24 – Gujarati/ Urdu/ Punjabi/ Bengali/ Marathi/ Assamese/ Oriya/ Kannada/ Kashmiri/ Sindhi/ Telugu/ Tamil/ Malayalam/ Nepali
- May 25 – Maths
Revised Datesheet of UP Board Class 12 examination:
Morning shift (8 a.m to 11 a.m)
- May 10 – Music vocal, Music instrumental, Dance
- May 11 – Urdu, Gujarati, Punjabi, Bangla, Marathi, Assamese, Odia, Kannada, Sindhi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Nepali
- May 12 – Military science
- May 13 – Drawing (Alekhan), Drawing (Technical), Ranjankala
- May 17 – Vocational Subjects (First Question Paper)
- May 18 – Pali, Arabi, Farsi
- May 19 – Vocational Subjects (Second Question Paper)
- May 20 – Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics
- May 21 – Industrial organization
- May 22 – Psychology, Pedagogy, Logic
- May 24 – Vocational Subjects (Third Question Paper)
- May 25 – Insurance Theory and Behaviour (For commerce section)
- May 27 – Vocational Subjects (Fourth Question Paper)
- May 28 – Vocational Subjects (Fifth Question Paper)
Evening Shift (2 pm to 5:15 pm)
- May 8 – Hindi, General Hindi
- May 10 – Agronomy (Agriculture Stream), General Basic Subjects (Vocational Stream)
- May 11 – Geography, Bookkeeping and Accountancy
- May 12 – Home Science, Business Organization and Correspondence
- May 13 – Economics and Commercial Geography
- May 17 – Computer, Agriculture Vegetation Sciences, Agriculture Economics
- May 18 – English
- May 19 – Banking Elements, Agricultural Physics and Climate Science, Agricultural Zoology
- May 20 – Chemistry, History
- May 21 – Agronomy (Vocational), Human Science, Agriculture Engineering, Agriculture Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Science
- May 22 – Biology, Mathematics
- May 24 – Sociology
- May 25 – Physics, Economics
- May 27 – Sanskrit, Agricultural Mathematics and Preliminary Statistics, Agricultural Chemistry
- May 28 – Political Science
