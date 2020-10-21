UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment result 2020 declared, steps to check result

UP Board 10th, 12th compartemt result at upmsp.edu.in (Express Photo by Sahil Walia/ Representational)

UP Board class 10, 12 compartment result 2020: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as Uttar Pradesh Board has released the result for compartment or improvement exams for class 10 and 12. Students who appeared for the exams can check their results at upmsp.edu.in.

This is the first time that UP Board class 12 compartment exams are being held. Earlier, the UP Board used to conduct the compartmental exams for class 10 students only. The move to allow class 12 students to appear for an exam not only is aimed at improving the result but also aimed at bringing down the absentee ratio from UP Board inter exams.

Reportedly, over 33,000 students appeared for the compartmental exams of which about 15,000 were from class 10 and 17,000 from class 12. Those who clear the compartmental exam will be considered a pass. The rules remain the same as annual exams, students have to get 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall. Students will get their revised mark sheets.

In the annual exam results, the board recorded 83.31 passing percentage in the class 10 exams. Riya Jain from Bhagpat emerged as the leading scorer from class 10 with 96.67 per cent marks. In class 12, 74.64 per cent cleared the exam and Anurag Malik had toped class 12 exam with 97 per cent marks

Meanwhile, for upcoming board exams, the UP Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to lack of instructional hours.

