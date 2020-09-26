UP Board Class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card released: Steps to download, important instructions

UP Board admit card: Download at upmso.edu.in (Representational image)

UP Board class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) commonly known as UP Board has released the admit card or hall tickets for the compartment examination 2020. This year, the board will extend the facility of compartment exam for class 12 students also, earlier only class 10 students used to appear for these exams.

The exams are scheduled to be held on October 3 in two shifts following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The exams will be conducted from 8 am to 11:15 am, and 2 pm to 5:15 pm. Check the entire datasheet here

Compartment exams are a second chance for students who failed in one or two subjects in their boards to appear for the paper again and obtain the passing score. The criteria to pass exams remain the same — students need to obtain 30 per cent marks in each subject as well as overall.

UP Board class 10, 12 compartment exams admit card: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website upmsp.edu.in

Step 2: Scroll down to click on the admit card link

Step 3: Log-in using credentials, security code

Step 4: Admit card will appear, download

Of the over 25 lakh students, as many as 82.31 per cent of students passed in class 10 and 74.63 per cent in class 12. In UP Board 2020, both class 10 and 12 toppers were from the same school in Baghpat district. Riya Jain and Anurag Malik topped class 10 and 12, respectively.

For upcoming board exams, the UP Board has reduced the syllabus by 30 per cent due to lack of instructional hours. Schools have been shut because of the coronavirus pandemic. The syllabus will be covered in several phases. While videos for the first part of the syllabus will be made for online classes and telecast on Swayam Prabha and Doordarshan, the second part of the syllabus will have to be studied by students on their own. The third part is meant for project work.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd