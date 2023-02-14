scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Advertisement

UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10th, 12th admit card; how to download

UP Board admit card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has released UP Board admit card 2023. Candidates can download the admit card through the official website of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

UP Board admit card 2023 released check how to downloadThe UP Board class 10, 12 board examination in the state will begin on February 16. (Representative Image / Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)
Listen to this article
UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10th, 12th admit card; how to download
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

UP Board admit card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today released admit cards for classes 10 and 12 for upcoming UP board exams 2023. School authorities can download the admit card through the official site of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Read |JKBOSE Class 10, 12 board exam datesheet released

The board examination  for classes 10 and 12 in the state will begin on February 16. The class 10 final exams will conclude on March 3 and class 12 exams will end on March 4.

UP Board admit card 2023: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “UP Board Admit Card 2023” link.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
Delhi Confidential: MP Danish Ali has the last grievance
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
5 Questions | Nihal Chand: ‘Sriganganagar home to 5 lakh Sikhs, no ...
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
80 hours after Turkey quake, how NDRF found 6-year-old — with Julie’s help
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch
China plans to expand border rail via Aksai Chin; India on watch

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP board classes 10 and 12  exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The board released subject-wise preparation tips for classes 10 and 12.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 14-02-2023 at 14:30 IST
Next Story

Meeting of EU officials, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs focuses on ‘smart urbanisation’

Your Must Read for today | India’s big millets push, and why it makes sense to have these grains
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 14: Latest News
Advertisement
close