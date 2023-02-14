UP Board Exams 2023: UPMSP releases Class 10th, 12th admit card; how to download

UP Board admit card 2023: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) today released admit cards for classes 10 and 12 for upcoming UP board exams 2023. School authorities can download the admit card through the official site of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

The board examination for classes 10 and 12 in the state will begin on February 16. The class 10 final exams will conclude on March 3 and class 12 exams will end on March 4.

UP Board admit card 2023: how to download

Step 1: Visit the official site of UPMSP — upmsp.edu.in.

Step 2: On the homepage click on the “UP Board Admit Card 2023” link.

Step 3: Enter the login details and click on submit.

Step 4: The admit card will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Check the admit card and download the page.

Step 6: Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UP board classes 10 and 12 exams will be held in two shifts, the first shift from 8 am to 11:15 pm and the second shift from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The board released subject-wise preparation tips for classes 10 and 12.