UP Board 2026 Class 10th, 12th exams: Over 52 lakh to appear, know exam day guidelines

The first exam for both Class 10 and 12 is Hindi. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)

The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2026 will commence on Wednesday, February 18, and continue until March 12, 2026. The exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across the state. The morning session will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The first exam for both class 10 and 12 is Hindi.

A total of 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school examination, while 24,79,341 students have filled out forms for the intermediate exam. As per the release, the UP Board High School and Intermediate examinations 2026 will be conducted simultaneously across thousands of centres in Uttar Pradesh. To qualify in the UP Board Exam 2026, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.