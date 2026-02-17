UP Board 2026 Class 10th, 12th exams: Over 52 lakh to appear, know exam day guidelines

A total of 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school examination, while 24,79,341 students have filled out forms for the intermediate exam.

By: Education Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 17, 2026 11:54 AM IST
UP Board 2026 Exams Class 10th, 12th: Examinations from Feb 18; know exam day guidelinesThe first exam for both Class 10 and 12 is Hindi. (Express photo by Bhupendra Rana/ representative)
The Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for Classes 10 and 12 in 2026 will commence on Wednesday, February 18, and continue until March 12, 2026. The exams will be conducted in pen-and-paper mode across the state. The morning session will run from 8:30 am to 11:45 am, while the afternoon session is scheduled from 2 pm to 5:15 pm. The first exam for both class 10 and 12 is Hindi.

UP Board Exams 2026: Instructions to be followed on exam days

–Candidates will be admitted to the centre one hour before the start of the examination. Therefore, candidates should reach the examination centre on time. The main gate will be closed half an hour before the commencement of the UP Board examination.

–At the time of entry into the examination centre, it will be ensured that candidates carry only authorised items such as a valid admit card, pen, pencil, and instrument box. No unauthorised documents, devices, or gadgets will be permitted.

–Carry your UP Board class 12 admit card to the exam centre, as no students will be allowed in the examination hall if they fail to bring the hard copy of the admit card with them.

–Do not bring any books, written material, or rough paper to the exam hall.

–Answers in the answer sheet must be written with a blue and black pen only.

More than 54.37 lakh students appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Board examinations for classes 10 and 12 in 2025, which began on February 24. The board examinations were conducted between February 24 and March 12, with a total of 5,437,233 students participating.

Of these students, over 27.32 lakh candidates appeared for the class 10 board examinations, while over 27.05 lakh took the class 12 board examinations. A total of 8,140 examination centres were established by the Board for this annual exam.

 

