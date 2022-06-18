UP Board 12th results 2022 declared; 85.33% students pass

The class 12 results for the Uttar Pradesh State Board of High School and Intermediate were declared at 4 pm on Saturday, with a passing percentage of 85.33 per cent.

The pass percentage for boys in the examination was 81.21 per cent, while for girls, it was 90.15 per cent. A total of 22.37 lakh students had given the examination, with 12.07 lakh boys, and 10.30 lakh girls giving the examinations. The number of students who had enrolled for the examinations was 24.10 lakh.

The class 12 examinations were held from March 24 to April 12 this year at 8,316 centres across the state.

The topper in the examinations was Divyanshi of Fatehpur’s Jai Maa SGMIC with 95.40 per cent score. In second place was Anshika Yadav of Bacha Ram Yadav Inter College of Prayagraj with a score of 95 per cent, and in third place was Yogesh Pratap Singh of Sri Sai Inter College in Barabanki district.

In 2020, the pass percentage for class 12 was 74.63 per cent and has increased substantially to 85.33 per cent this year. In 2019, it was 70.06 per cent.

The districts which have done best in the examinations are Banda with a passing percentage of 95.32 per cent, while in second place was Hamirpur with 93.01 per cent. In third place was state capital Lucknow with 92.16 per cent of passing percentage.