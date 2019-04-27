Daughter of a farmer, Tanu Tomar tops UP Board Class 12th exam with 97.8%

UP Board 12th result 2019: Tanu Tomar, daughter of a farmer based in Baraut, a town in Baghpat district of Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the topper in the class 12 examination of Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP). She has not only surpassed over 29 lakh candidates who had registered for the UP Board 12th exams 2019 but has also broken last two years’ record. Tanu secured 97.8 per cent marks which are more than Akash Maurya and Priyanshi Tiwari who had topped 2018 and 2017 board exams respectively scoring 93.20 per and 96.20 per cent marks.

Tanu, the 18-year-old, pursued medical stream in her class 11 and 12. She aims to become a doctor. Her performance has been consistent throughout the years; so much so, that her teachers had predicted her to be among the top rank holders in the entire state.

Visuals of celebrations from the school of Tanu Tomar who has topped the Class 12 UP Board Exam. pic.twitter.com/D9RqvZGwA3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 27, 2019

Tanu reportedly said that she is happy with her performance and added that her feat would inspire students from her school to work harder. She said that her teacher once predicted that she will top the exam.

While the UP board class 12 result has seen a decline of over 2 per cent in the pass percentage which has made the overall result worse as compared to the previous year.

Girl students have performed better than boys and even better than last year. Top three slots have been reserved by female students in class 12 exam. The second rank holder Bhagyashree has obtained 97.2% marks followed by the third rank holder Akanksha with 94,80% marks.