UP Board Class 12th Inter Result 2019: How to check via phone, SMS, websites

UP Board 12th Intermediate Result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Siksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for the class 12 board exams at its official websites — upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in. The UP Board website upmsp.edu.in will have the results link that will redirect you to the above mentioned websites. The exams were conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019 for which over 29 lakh students registered.

To check their result candidates need to keep their admit card handy. One would require roll number and date of birth (as mentioned in class 12 form) to check the result. Since both class 10 and class 12 exams are to be announced on the same day, heavy load is expected on the official websites, hence candidates need to read the steps carefully.

UP Board 12th Intermediate Result 2019: How to check via SMS

To get the result, students have to SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263.

UP Board 12th Intermediate result: How to check via website

Step 1: Visit the official website,

Step 2: Click on the link UP Board intermediate result 2019

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using registration number

Step 5: Result will appear

UP Board 12th Intermediate result: How to check on phone

Step 1: Open a browser

Step 2: Type official website in the address bar

Step 3: On homepage click on ‘UP board intermediate result 2019’

Step 4: Log-in using roll number and date of birth

Step 5: Wait for page to load, result will appear

Students can download their result and keep it as a provisional mark sheet but detailed and original mark sheets will be provided from respective schools. Additionally, supplementary date sheet will also be declared soon by the board. Those who are not happy with marks can appear for supplementary exams. The board also provides re-totalling and re-verification facility. The fee for re-evaluation has been increased by five folds by the board.

The UP Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh has increased the fee for the re-evaluation of exams by as much as five per cent. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier. With this, the UP Board’s reevaluation procedure is the costliest in the country.