UP Board Class 12th Result 2022: How to check inter marks online, via SMS

UP Board 12th Result 2022: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj will announce the class 12 board exam results today at 4 pm. All the students who appeared for the board examination can check their respective Intermediate examination results at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. A total of 51.92 lakh students had registered of which as many as 47.75 lakh students had appeared in the intermediate or madhyamik exams. A total of 27.8 lakh students had appeared for Class 10 and 24.1 lakh candidates appeared for Class 12 board exams.

Read | UP Board Class 12 Inter Result 2022 Link

The Uttar Pradesh board examination was successfully conducted in an offline mode from March 24 to April 12, 2022. All the COVID protocols were followed by the school and the students while conducting the UP board class 12 examination.

UPMSP UP Board 12th result 2022: How to check through the website

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘UP board class 12 result 2022’ flashing on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details — your roll number, registration number, and date of birth (DOB)

Step 4: Check and click on submit.

Step 5: The UP Board Inter/ class 12 result will appear on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference.

UPMSP UP Board 12th result 2022: How to check through SMS

The students can also check the UP Board Class 12 results via SMS. If, the website is crashing due to heavy traffic or some error. To check the results through a text message candidates must follow the given steps —

Step 1: Type UP12<space>ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The candidate will receive the UPMSP Uttar Pradesh class 12 board exam result on their mobile number as an SMS.

In 2021, a total number of 26,10,316 students appeared for the board examination out of which 98.40 per cent of girls were declared passed and 97.47 per cent of boys. The overall passing percentage recorded was 99.56 per cent of which the arts stream recorded the highest passing percentage of 97.92 per cent.