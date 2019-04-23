UP Board 12th result 2019: Check date, how to check, passing marks, evaluation process

UP Board Class 12 result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced to declare the result for the UP Board class 12 result before April 30, 2019. As per the officials, the intermediate examination result can be expected to be released in the ongoing week. Candidates who appeared for the exams can check their results on the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Over 29 lakh students appeared for the class 12 board exams conducted from February 7 to March 2, 2019. Last year (in 2018), 29.81 lakh candidates registered for their inter exam and the result was announced on April 29, 2019.

UP Board 12th result 2019: Passing marks

To be considered pass, candidates need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall.

Last year, 72.43 per cent students who appeared the 12th UP board exam could clear the same. Out of the total, the pass percentage of boys was 67.4 per cent and female candidates were 78.4%.

In 2017, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees, had registered for the Inter exams. Of this, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls fared better as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80. It is 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

UP Board 12th result 2019: How to check

Candidates can check their result on the computer, mobile and via SMS.

To get the result, students have to SMS ‘UP12<space>roll number’ and send it to 56263.

Alternatively, students can check their result at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board mobile-app is also available. The same can be downloaded from GooglePlay.

UP Board 12th result 2019: Topper

Akash Maurya from Sri Sai intermediate college, Barabanki and Rajneesh Shukla, son a Fatehpur-based school teacher both jointly topped class 12 exam last year.

Shukla said that he studied 7 hours daily besides tuition classes. His elder brother also topped class 12 exam in 2016.

Maurya, son of an auto driver and school drop out also said that he used to study 6 hours daily. He added that last-minute preparations made all the difference for him and he wanted to be an engineer.

In 2017, Class 12 student Priyanshi Tiwari from Fatehpur’s had topped the UP Board exams with 96.2 per cent.