UP Board 10th topper Gautam Raghuvanshi wants to study in IIT

UP Board 10th results 2019: The 15-year-old from Kanpur topped the Uttar Pradesh High School, Class 10 examination with 583 marks securing 97.17 per cent. Apart from the hard work and self-study, Gautam Raghuvanshi credited the change in the exam pattern of the UP Board which made the paper easy.

“The board’s change in paper pattern to NCERT helped me to prepare for the various competitive examinations. All students preparing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) or NEET will get benefits,” Gautam said.

The topper wants to pursue engineering from Indian Institute of Technology. “My dream is to pursue Computer Science Engineering from IIT-Bombay. I will pursue physics, chemistry and maths from the same school.”

Regarding tuitions in Kota for the preparation of JEE Main, Gautam said, “My school and self-belief are enough to prepare for the JEE Main examination. I never took private tuition, and it will not require in the future.”

Thanking parents and school teachers, 15-year-old said, “Without their support, I cannot reach the zenith of success.”

This year, 80.07 per cent students passed the High School examination. Shivam secures the second spot with 97 per cent marks and Tanuja Vishwakarma secures the third position with 96.83 per cent. Among the districts, Muzaffarnagar has secured the top position with 91.8 per cent. Shamil secured the second position, while Lucknow clinched the third spot.