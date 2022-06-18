scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, June 18, 2022
Must Read

UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2022: How to check madhyamik marksheets online

How to Check UPMSP Inter 10th Result 2022 on upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in: This year a total number of 51,92,689 students registered to appear for the UP board exams. Of which, 27,81,654 candidates appeared for the class 10 board examination. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi I |
Updated: June 18, 2022 1:57:31 pm
upresults.nic.in, 10th result roll number wise, UP Board Class 10th results 2022 date, up board result, upmsp, inter result date, UP Board, UPMSP, UP board class 10 results, UP board results, class 10 results, how to check class 12th result online, how to check inter result 2022 online, india resultUP Board Class 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022: All the students who appeared for the board examination can check their respective results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in. (Representative image)

UP Board Class 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022 Online: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj will announce the class 10 board exam results today at 2 pm.  All the students who appeared for their madhyamik examination can check their respective results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.inThe Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 9, 2022.

Read |liveUP Board 10th Results Link

As per reports, the number of students who appeared for their madhyamik/ Intermediate examination was around 47.7 lakh out of which about 27 lakh appeared for class 10 examination, while about 24 lakh students appeared for class 12 examination in the state.

This year, the board exams were successfully conducted in an offline mode, following all the protocols. The examination was conducted in two shifts – morning and evening. 

Also read |UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2022: How to check marks roll-number wise

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2022: How to check marks roll-number wise

Step 1: Visit the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Best of Express Premium
Why experts say India does not need a population policyPremium
Why experts say India does not need a population policy
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewherePremium
Monsoon so far: heavy rainfall in parts of Northeast, hardly any elsewhere
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problemPremium
Agnipath scheme: Why age relaxation can also become a problem
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...Premium
UPSC Key-June 17, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Chalukya style’ to ‘Black ...
More Premium Stories >>

Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘Uttar Pradesh class 10 result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like – roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB), captcha

Step 4: After submission, your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference as it is an important document that is required for further study.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2022: How to check through SMS

The students can also check the UP board class 10 exam results via SMS. To check the board exam result through a text message candidates must follow the given steps — 

Step 1: Type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER 

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The UP board class 10 results will be sent to the same phone number. 

Download and take a printout of the result for further need. 

Also read |UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022 Online: When and Where to Check Marks Roll-number wise

This year, a total number of 51,92,689 students registered to appear for the UP board exams. Of which, 27,81,654 candidates appeared for the class 10 board examination. Last year approximately 30 lakh candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams, out of which 16,68,868 were boys and 13,13,187 were girls. The overall passing percentage recorded in 2021 was 99.53 per cent.

Express Subscription Check out the various Express subscription plans, now with Ad-lite

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 18: Latest News
Advertisement