UPMSP UP Board 10th Result 2022: How to check madhyamik marksheets online

UP Board Class 10th (Madhyamik) Result 2022 Online: The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Council, Prayagraj will announce the class 10 board exam results today at 2 pm. All the students who appeared for their madhyamik examination can check their respective results at the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. The Uttar Pradesh class 10 board examinations were held from March 24 to April 9, 2022.

As per reports, the number of students who appeared for their madhyamik/ Intermediate examination was around 47.7 lakh out of which about 27 lakh appeared for class 10 examination, while about 24 lakh students appeared for class 12 examination in the state.

This year, the board exams were successfully conducted in an offline mode, following all the protocols. The examination was conducted in two shifts – morning and evening.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2022: How to check marks roll-number wise

Step 1: Visit the official websites — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link that reads ‘Uttar Pradesh class 10 result 2022’ available on the homepage

Step 3: Fill in the required details like – roll number or registration number and date of birth (DOB), captcha

Step 4: After submission, your mark sheet will appear on the screen

Download and take a printout of the mark sheet for future reference as it is an important document that is required for further study.

UPMSP UP Board Class 10 result 2022: How to check through SMS

The students can also check the UP board class 10 exam results via SMS. To check the board exam result through a text message candidates must follow the given steps —

Step 1: Type UP10<space>ROLL NUMBER

Step 2: Send it to 56263.

Step 3: The UP board class 10 results will be sent to the same phone number.

Download and take a printout of the result for further need.

This year, a total number of 51,92,689 students registered to appear for the UP board exams. Of which, 27,81,654 candidates appeared for the class 10 board examination. Last year approximately 30 lakh candidates registered for the Uttar Pradesh class 10 board exams, out of which 16,68,868 were boys and 13,13,187 were girls. The overall passing percentage recorded in 2021 was 99.53 per cent.