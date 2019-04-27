UP Board 10th result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: UPMSP officials to announce High School results today

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: A total of 58.6 lakh students who had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board examinations will get the results on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The results will be available at all the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in from 12:30 pm.

This year, around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear in the examinations with a total of 403 students were caught cheating. The incidents of cheating were reported during the Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar where 17 people including 14 invigilators were arrested.

Read | UP Board 10th result 2019: How, when and where to check score

UP board 10th results 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above

Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Step 4: Results will appear on screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.

LIVE Updates of UP Class 12 results 2019

The results will also be available through app and SMS. The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was concluded on Thursday, February 28, and the Class 12 examination will be concluded on March 2, 2019.