UP Board 10th result 2019 LIVE UPDATES: UPMSP officials to announce High School results today

UP Board UPMSP 10th Result 2019 LIVE Updates: A total of 58.6 lakh students who had appeared in the Uttar Pradesh (UPMSP) board examinations will get the results on Saturday, April 27, 2019. The results will be available at all the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in from 12:30 pm.
This year, around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear in the examinations with a total of 403 students were caught cheating. The incidents of cheating were reported during the Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar where 17 people including 14 invigilators were arrested.
Read | UP Board 10th result 2019: How, when and where to check score
UP board 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.
LIVE Updates of UP Class 12 results 2019
The results will also be available through app and SMS. The Uttar Pradesh Board Class 10 examination was concluded on Thursday, February 28, and the Class 12 examination will be concluded on March 2, 2019.
UP Board exam results 2019: Pass percentage crashed to 14.7% in 1992
The crackdown by Adityanath recalls similar steps taken by another BJP Chief Minister 27 years ago. In 1992, Kalyan Singh, now the Governor of Rajasthan, issued the so-called Nakal Adhyadesh, or anti-copying Ordinance, which made cheating a cognizable offence. Hundreds of students were detained after they were caught cheating, and the pass percentage crashed to 14.7% for Class 10 and 30.4% for Class 12, the lowest between 1991 and now.
6.52 lakh lakh students fail to appear in UP board 10th exam
This year, around 6.52 lakh students failed to appear in the examinations with a total of 403 students were caught cheating. The incidents of cheating were reported during the Class 12 Physics examination in Muzaffarnagar where 17 people including 14 invigilators were arrested.
UP Board results 2019: Advice for parents
People are also requesting parents to not pressurize or get angry with their child in case his/her result is not upto the expectation.
UP board Class 10th results 2019: Websites to check results
The candidates can avail their results through these websites – upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in. There are other private websites that host the results like examresults.net and indiaresults.com. Students can log in here and view their scores.
UP Board Class 10th result 2019: When and where to check
The Uttar Pradesh Board (UPMSP) has will be releasing the results of Class 10 examinations today at 12:30 pm. All those students who had attempted the exam this year can check their respective scoresat the official websites — upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in
Passing marks for UP Class 10 Board exams
To pass class 10 examination, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. If he/she fails in any of the subject, then the board will conduct compartment/improvement exam. Dates of these exams will be released after the result declaration.
UPMSP 10th results 2019: About UP Board
The Board of High School and Intermediate Education Uttar Pradesh, which conducts Class 10 (High School) and Class 12 (Intermediate) exams in the state is among the world’s largest in terms of the number of students. UP Board or Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) was set up in 1921. They conducted its first public examination in 1923.
How to check UP Board Class 10 results via SMS
Apart from the official websites and partner websites, students will also be able to check their scores/results through SMS. They should follow the below mentioned steps in order to get their results.
SMS - UP10<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
SMS - UP12<space>ROLLNUMBER - Send it to 56263
UPMSP 10th Result 2019: Websites to check
The results will be available at all the official websites- upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in from 12:30 pm
UP board 10th results 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official websites mentioned above
Step 2: Click on the ‘result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference.