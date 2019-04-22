UP Board 10th result 2019: Date, time, how to check, what to expect; all you need to know

UP Board class 10 result 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is all set to declare the result for class 10 board exams conducted from February 7 to February 28, this month. According to the UP Board, 31,95,603 candidates had registered for the class 10 board exams.

This year, the UP 10th result will be announced early as compared to the previous years. Deputy chief minister, Dinesh Kumar had announced the result to be declared on April 30, 2019. Talking to indianexpress.com, additional secretary, UPMSP also said, “The result can be expected post-April 22 (Monday).”

UP Board 10th results 2019: How to check

Get UP Board high school results 2019 via SMS, aspirants need to typing UP10roll number and send it to 56263 and result will reach them in the form of a text message.

Alternatively, students can check their result at the official websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in and upmspresults.up.nic.in.

UP Board mobile-app is also available. The same can be downloaded from Google Play.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Passing criteria

A minimum of 35 per cent is required to pass Class 10. In 2018, the pass percentage for class 10 was 75.16 per cent. Girls outperformed boys as 78.8 per cent girls cleared the exam as compared to 72.3 per cent boys.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Reevaluation process

The UPMSP has increased the reevaluation fee. As per the latest rules, to get one subject paper reevaluated, candidates will have to pay Rs 500 instead of Rs 100 earlier. Read full detail here.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Meet last year’s topper

Anjali Verma, 16, who has topped the class X board exams with a score of 96.33 per cent this year, left her home in Ambedkar Nagar district and moved into rented accommodation in Allahabad two years ago to study. She is a student of Brij Behari Sahai Intermediate College.

“I left my home to join my siblings in Allahabad because it has good coaching institutes and an atmosphere of academics. My elder brother Santosh has been preparing for his civil service exams in Allahabad. He taught me for my board exams,” said Anjali, whose father is a farmer.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Absentee

Last year 36,55,691 students had registered from class 10 out of which over 53,100 skipped the exam.

UP Board 10th result 2019: Security measures

Out of the total 8,354 examination centres, as many as 1,314 centres have been declared sensitive and 448 as highly sensitive. The Special Task Force (STF) has been engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres. Read entire story here.