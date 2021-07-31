UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021 today: When and where to check

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the UP Board classes 10 and 12 results on July 31. Students may check their results on the official website — upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

This year, a total of 26,09,501 candidates have registered themselves for the Class 10 exam in the state and 29,94,312 candidates have registered themselves for Class 12 exams.

With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the UP board exams were delayed earlier. After the official decision of the Centre to cancel the CBSE exam for class 12, the UP government also decided to cancel the examinations for the year 2021. “The UPMSP is the biggest education board in the country with a history of over 100 years and around 56 lakh students will be appearing for exams. For the first time in our 100 years long history, we will not have high-school and intermediate board examinations. We already have cancelled class 10 exams, and today we have decided to cancel the Class 12 exams too keeping in mind the corona infection,” said Deputy CM Dinesh Sharma to the media.

UP Board 10th, 12th results 2021: When and Where to check

Students can check their class 12 and 10 results on the official website upresults.nic.in. Go to the result tab. Enter roll number, school code, and verification code and other required credentials to see the result. The result will appear on the screen. Students must download the results and take a printout for further reference.

To decide the evaluation criteria for the class 12 result, 2021, an 11-member committee was constituted to make the formula. The committee received as many as 3,910 suggestions in this regard. Explaining the finalised formula, Deputy CM of the state said that to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the Uttar Pradesh Secondary Education Board (UPMSP), 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11s annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

Nearly 30 lakh students registered for class 12 UP board exams. The exams were postponed twice this year. The exams were to be held in April 2021 but were postponed to be held in May 2021 due to the clash with Panchayat Elections. They were then postponed to be held in the second week of July 2021 but following the Centre’s decision, the UP board also cancelled the board exams for the year 2021.

Nearly 25 lakh students appeared for the class 12 examination last year. The pass percentage of the year 2020 for UP board exams of class 12 was 74.64 per cent. The pass percentage for boys was 68.88 per cent and for girls, it was 81.96 per cent. The top position was secured by Anurag Malik by scoring 485 marks out of 500 which is 97 per cent.