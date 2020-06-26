UP Board UPMSP Class 10th 12th result 2020: Date and time

UP Board 10th Result 2020: Date and time (Representational Image) UP Board 10th Result 2020: Date and time (Representational Image)

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce the results of class 10 and 12 at 12.30 pm on June 27. The exams were conducted between February 18 and March 3. UP board is considered as one of the largest state board of the country and every year over 50 lakh students appear in both class 10 and 12 exams combined.

As per reports, this time around 56 lakh students had appeared for the respective exams and they can check the results on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

Due to the staggering number of students, there will be load on the websites mentioned above, so in that case a candidate can get him/her registered here at indianexpress.com. In order to do so, the candidate would be required to fill the box below with proper details and the results or any updates regarding the same would be communicated to them on their email id or mobile phone.

To pass the exams, students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject.

UP Board marksheet includes details like name, school, and other information of students in both English and Hindi language. Furthermore, the board also provides an online correction process facility in certificates, by which a student who appeared in the UP board exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd