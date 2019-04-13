UP Board 10th, 12th result date may be delayed due to election duty, says official

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2019 Date: Rubbishing the reports that the result could be announced on April 15, 2019, additional secretary, Board of High School and Intermediate Education, Uttar Pradesh said that the result dates are not announced yet. Talking to indianexpress.com he said, “The result dates are not yet announced. While both class 10 and class 12 results will be declared on the same date, it could not be in the second week of April since the staff is busy with elections duty.”

He further informed, “It is more likely that the result will be declared somewhere towards the end of April.” According to the reports, UP board result could be anticipated around April 25, 2019 but the official did not confirm the date. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check the same at the official websites, upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, indiaresults.com.

Exams were conducted amid tight security this year. Special Task Force (STF) has been engaged to keep a watch on copying mafia and also on activities in and around sensitive examination centres. A total of 8,354 examination centres in the state have reportedly been equipped with electronic devices like CCTV cameras and for the first time voice recorders have been installed to keep a strict vigil.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

To pass both Class 10 and 12, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. Class 12 students have to also separately qualify in their practical examinations as well. Last year, 20.83 lakh were declared pass.