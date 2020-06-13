UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 date update: Evaluation work completed

Over 56 lakh students appear for UP board exams this year. Over 56 lakh students appear for UP board exams this year.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM, Dinesh Sharma, has confirmed that Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will announce UP board class 10th and 12th results by June 27, 2020. The same has been confirmed by one of the UP Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma. Speaking with reporters recently, the UP Board official confirmed that the result will be out at 12:30 pm, on upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in.

The Deputy CM further added that the publication of results for UP Board class 10 and 12 will depend on the time it takes to process the result. About 90.06 per cent of the evaluation of answer copies has been completed by the board. Over 3 crore answer sheets have been evaluated by the teachers in the green, orange, and red zone. Until May 18, the board successfully completed the evaluation of 55,18,843 answer-sheets in the green zone, and 90,67,387 in the orange zone for 10th standard.

Whereas, for the UP Board Intermediate exam 57,11,692 numbers of copies have been evaluated in the green zone, 1,28,37,725 in the orange zone and 47,19,122 copies in the red zone.

UP board is one of the largest boards in the county. Every year, over 50 lakh students appear for the examination. Until 2017, the board used to declare the results by June. Hence, many still expect that the board shall declare the result in the month of June 2020.

With the evaluation process now complete, the processing of the result has been started and it will be uploaded soon at the board’s official website. UP board 10th exams 2020 were conducted from February 18 to March 3, 2020, whereas, class 12 exams were held from February 18 to March 6, 2020.

Since over 56 lakh students appear for UP board exams, there will be load on the official website. Students can also check result by registering with indianexpress.com.

To pass the board exams, students will need to score at least 35 per cent marks in each subject individually as well as overall. After the result is out, the board will provide the mark sheets to those who qualify for the exam. It will be provided to the students about 10 days after the result is announced.

UP Board mark sheet consists of details like name, school, and other details of students in both English and Hindi language. Furthermore, the board also provides an online correction process facility in certificates, by which a student who appeared in the UP board exams since 2017 can get their certificates edited.

