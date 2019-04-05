UP Board 10th, 12th result date: UPMSP to announce result this month

UP Board results 2019: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has concluded the examinations for both class 10 and class 12 boards. The results for the same will be announced in April 2019, according to officials. Neena Srivasata, Secretary, UP Board, “The process of evaluation is on the result will be declared very soon. It will be released by April-end.” According to reports, the result will be declared between April 15 to 25, 2019. Last year, the result for both Intermediate and Matric exams were released on April 29.

A total of 5,89,622 candidates had registered for class 12 and class 10 exams. Out of which, 6,69,860 students skipped the boards, as per the official data. Last year, 26.54 lakh students, including 1.79 lakh private examinees registered for the Inter exams out of which 11 lakh were absent in exams.

The UPMSP will release the results at the official websites, upresults.nic.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in and results.nic.in.

To pass both Class 10 and 12, a candidate has to secure a minimum of 35 per cent. Class 12 students have to also separately qualify in their practical examinations as well. Last year, 20.83 lakh were declared pass. Girls outperformed boys as 11.82 lakh of them secured an overall pass percentage of 88.80, which was 11.64 per cent higher than boys.

The exams begin in February and concluded in March. The state board exams were conducted in two shifts morning and evening. Morning shift exams were held from 8 am to 11:15 am and evening shift exams will be conducted from 2 pm to 5:15 pm for both the class 10 and class 12 UP board students.