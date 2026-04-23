UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026: Shikha Verma tops Inter; Kashish Verma, Anshika are High School toppers

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Released: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parisad (UPMSP) has published the result for class 10, 12 today on the official website upmsp.edu.in. Students can access their results from the website mentioned earlier. This year, 80.38 per cent of Class 12 students have passed. Shikha Verma from Babura Savitri School has topped the High School exams, scoring 97.60%.

Live UP Board 10th Result 2026 | UP Board 12th Result 2026

“Examination results are not merely numbers, but a symbol of the students’ hard work and determination. Those students whose results do not meet expectations should not be disheartened—there are ample opportunities for improvement ahead,” said Dr. Mahendra Dev, Director, Secondary Education, Uttar Pradesh.

To view the marksheet, they have to go to the website of UPMSP and then click on the result option. Then, click on the class for which the students are searching the result class and fill in the login information. After giving p the details, the result will be displayed on the device. Students are requested to download it for future reference.

UP Board Results for Class 12th: Fake vs official websites to check

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In 2025, the pass rate for UPMSP class 10 was 90.11 per cent as per official records. The pass percentage for class 12 was 81.15 per cent

Students who are dissatisfied with their results for either of the classes can apply for re-evaluation or scrutiny. The application window for these will open within a short period. Candidates who want to apply for either of these have to pay a certain amount. The updated marks will be considered as the final marks. The marks can either increase, decrease, or remain the same after the re-evaluation.

Candidates who could not secure 33 per cent in the main exam and have failed can appear for the compartment exam. Those who have passed all the subjects but want to increase their marks can take the improvement exam. To appear for either of these students has to fill up the application form and pay a certain amount of fees.

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To know about the date for the compartment exam for class 10, 12, and other updates, students should regularly follow the website of upmsp.edu.in