UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: When is UPMSP declaring result?

Over 52 lakh students await UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results (Representative image)

Uttar Pradesh UP Board Result 2026 Live Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is preparing to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the 2026 exams soon. The DigiLocker X handle on April 20, said that the results will be announced “very soon”. Even though no official date has been announced yet, it is expected to be declared by the end of April. Students can check the results by visiting the official website at upmsp.edu.in. Moreover, the UP Board students can also access the results through Digilocker and IE Education portal.

The UP board examinations for both Class 10 and Class 12 were held between February 18 and March 12, 2026, in pen-and-paper mode. The examination was conducted across 8,000 exam centres out of which 596 were government, 3,453 government-aided, and 3,984 self-financed secondary schools.

Story continues below this ad This year, a total of 52,30,184 candidates registered for the board examinations. Of these, 27,50,843 students enrolled for the Class 10 examinations, while 24,79,341 registered for the Class 12 examinations. Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on the same day, April 25. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11% while the Class 12 percentage stood at 81.15%. Live Updates UP board exam results (Express photograph by Arul Horizon/ representative image) In the last academic session, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, with exams held from February 24 to March 12. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent. In 2024, the board announced results earlier, on April 20. That year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 89.55 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 84.60 per cent.

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