UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: UPMSP High School, Inter results on April 23

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 LIVE Updates: Result scorecards download links at upmsp.edu.in (Graphical representation)

UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) on April 23 will declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results. As per a press note shared today, the UPMSP will be announcing the high school and intermediate results at 4 pm on Thursday from the office of the Board of Secondary Education headquarters, Prayagraj. UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 board results will be available at upmsp.edu.in and also at the DigiLocker website – results.digilocker.gov.in.

Students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.

Story continues below this ad The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2026 session were held from February 18 to March 12 for a total of 52,30,184 students. Among the total registered students, as many as 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school or Class 10 exams, and 24,79,341 students have enrolled in the intermediate or Class 12 exams. Last year, the UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25 for the exams held from February 24 to March 12. In 2024, the board announced results earlier, on April 20. In 2023, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, whereas in 2022, the results were announced on June 18. In 2021, the results were declared on July 31. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent last year. In 2024, the Class 10 pass percentage was 89.55 per cent and in Class 12, it was 84.60 per cent. The examinations were conducted across more than 8,000 centres in the state. To pass the UP Board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate. Live Updates Apr 22, 2026 03:25 PM IST UP Board Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: Result dates from the past Last year, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were announced on April 25. In 2024, the results were declared earlier on April 20. Similarly, in 2023, the results were announced on April 25. However, there were delays in earlier years due to exceptional circumstances — results were declared on June 18 in 2022 and on July 31 in 2021. Apr 22, 2026 03:20 PM IST UP Board Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: How to check UP board result from DigiLocker? To check the UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 results via DigiLocker, students can either download the DigiLocker app or visit the official website of DigiLocker at results.digilocker.gov.in. After logging in or creating an account, they need to enter their Aadhaar number and mobile number, following which an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile. Once logged in, navigate to the UP Board 2026 results section on the homepage and select UP Board. Then, enter the roll number and exam year, and submit the details. The UP Board high school and intermediate results will be displayed on the screen, which students can download and save in their DigiLocker account for future reference. Apr 22, 2026 03:15 PM IST UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: How to check high school and inter results? Step 1: Go to upmsp.edu.in Step 2: Open the UP board 10th or 12th result link, as needed Step 3: Enter UPMSP Class 10 or 12 result login details Step 4: Submit the details and check the UP board 2026 result Class 10, 12 Apr 22, 2026 03:10 PM IST UP Board Result 2026 Date Confirmed LIVE Updates: What are the official websites to check UPMSP results? The UPMSP Class 10 high school and UP board Class 12 inter results will be made available at the official website of the Board of Secondary Education at upmsp.edu.in and on the DigiLocker website – results.digilocker.gov.in. Apr 22, 2026 03:05 PM IST UP Board Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: How many students await Class 10, 12 results this year? A total of 52,30,184 students registered for UP board Class 10 and Class 12 exams this year. Among the total registered students, as many as 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school or Class 10 exams, and 24,79,341 students have enrolled in the intermediate or Class 12 exams. Apr 22, 2026 02:55 PM IST UPMSP 10th 12th Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: From where will UP board declare high school, inter results? The UP board Class 10 and Class 12 results will be declared from the office of the Board of Secondary Education headquarters, Prayagraj. Apr 22, 2026 02:54 PM IST UP Board 10th 12th Result 2026 Date, Time LIVE Updates: What is UPMSP Class 10, 12 result date and time? The UPMSP Class 10 and Class 12 result date and time is April 23 at 4 pm. UP board result announcement (Express Photo by Amit Mehra/ representative) To ensure discipline and uphold transparency during the examinations, the state enforced stringent monitoring protocols. The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was implemented to prevent malpractice and guarantee fair conduct. Every examination room was equipped with two CCTV cameras featuring voice recording capabilities, supported by routers, DVRs, and high-speed internet to facilitate real-time monitoring through webcasting. In addition, 69 divisional and 440 district-level mobile squads were deployed for on-ground inspections. State-level observers were also stationed across all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure strict compliance and eliminate any scope for negligence in the examination process.

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