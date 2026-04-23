UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to download marksheet using DigiLocker

UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: Download via DigiLocker (Image via official website)

UPMSP UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the result for class 10 and 12 exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the high school and inter exam can now check their results at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. To get the results for the Inter or HS exams, students will have to enter the login details at the result download window and then access the marksheet.

UP Board 2026 Result Live

This year, along with the official website and digilocker, students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.