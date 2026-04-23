UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to download marksheet using DigiLocker

2 min readNew DelhiUpdated: Apr 23, 2026 07:25 AM IST
UPMSP UP Board Result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will be declaring the result for class 10 and 12 exam today. Candidates who have appeared for the high school and inter exam can now check their results at upmsp.edu.in and results.digilocker.gov.in. To get the results for the Inter or HS exams, students will have to enter the login details at the result download window and then access the marksheet.
UP Board 2026 Result Live
This year, along with the official website and digilocker, students will also be able to check their UP Board 10th and UP Board 12th results on the IE Education portal.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check
Step 1: Go to official websites — upmsp.edu.in, education.indianexpress.com or results.digilocker.gov.in.
Step 2: Click on the exam result link for High School results 2026 or Inter results
Step 3: Enter the login credentials, including roll numbers and dates of birth
Step 4: Submit and view the UP board result 2026 mark sheet.
UPMSP UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026: How to check via Digilocker
Step 1: Download the DigiLocker application, or use Google Chrome, and students can log in.
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Step 2: Those students who have made their account can log in directly while students who are yet to make an account have to create one.
Step 3: Enter Aadhaar number, mobile number, and an OTP will be sent to the registered mobile number.
Step 4: On the homepage, go to the results section and select UP Board.
Step 5: Enter roll number, exam year and submit the details.
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Step 6: The result will appear on the screen. Students can download results and can also save it on their DigiLocker account.
Last year over 54.3 lakh students appeared for the exam, combining class 10 and class 12 together. Out of that the pass percentage for class 10 was 90.11 per cent while the pass rate for class 12 was 81.15 per cent