UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: UPMSP results this month; here’s what we know

UP Board Result 2026 Date: Last year, UPMSP Class 10, 12 results were announced on on April 25 for the exams held in February-March (Express photo by Jaipal Singh/ representative)

UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in April. Once released, students will be able to check their UP Board results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.

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The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2026 session were conducted between February 18 and March 12. Both exams were held in two shifts — the first from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Each paper was of a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. A total of 52,30,184 students registered for the UPMSP matric and intermediate 2026 exams. Of them, as many as 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school examination, and 24,79,341 students in the intermediate exam have registered.