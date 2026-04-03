UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: UPMSP results this month; here’s what we know
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: A total of 52,30,184 students await the UPMSP matric and intermediate exams this year. Once declared, students will be able to check their UP Board results on the official website, upmsp.edu.in
UP Board Class 10th, 12th Result 2026 Date: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is expected to declare the Class 10 and Class 12 board exam results in April. Once released, students will be able to check their UP Board results for Class 10 high school and Class 12 intermediate on the official website, upmsp.edu.in.
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The UP Board Class 10 and Class 12 examinations for the 2026 session were conducted between February 18 and March 12. Both exams were held in two shifts — the first from 8.30 am to 11.45 am and the second from 2 pm to 5.15 pm. Each paper was of a duration of three hours and 15 minutes. A total of 52,30,184 students registered for the UPMSP matric and intermediate 2026 exams. Of them, as many as 27,50,843 students have registered for the high school examination, and 24,79,341 students in the intermediate exam have registered.
Looking at previous years’ trends, the UPMSP has consistently announced results in April. In 2025, the Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, with exams held from February 24 to March 12. The Class 10 pass percentage stood at 90.11 per cent, while Class 12 recorded an overall pass percentage of 81.15 per cent.
In 2024, the board announced results earlier, on April 20. That year, the Class 10 pass percentage was 89.55 per cent, while Class 12 recorded 84.60 per cent.
In 2023, both Class 10 and Class 12 results were declared on April 25, whereas in 2022, the results were announced on June 18. In 2021, the results were declared on July 31.
The examinations were conducted across more than 8,000 centres in the state. To pass the UP Board exams, students are required to secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject as well as in aggregate.
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To maintain discipline and transparency during the examinations, the state implemented strict monitoring measures. The Uttar Pradesh Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, was enforced to curb malpractice and ensure fair conduct.
All examination rooms were equipped with two CCTVs fitted with voice recorders, along with routers, DVRs, and high-speed internet connections to enable live monitoring through webcasting.
Additionally, 69 divisional and 440 district mobile squads were deployed for inspections. State-level observers were appointed across all 75 districts and 18 divisions to ensure there was no laxity in the examination process.