UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: Websites to check Inter, madhyamik results

The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Parishad (UPMSP) is likely to declare the UP Board class 10 and 12 results this week. Students of class 10 and 12 can check their results on the official website upresults.nic.in. As per the Supreme Court order, the state boards have been directed to release the board results on or before July 31.



With the rise of COVID-19 cases, the UP government also decided to cancel the examinations for the year 2021. The result of class 10 and 12 results will be declared based on the evaluation criteria set by the UP board. As per the criteria, to calculate the results of class 12 students studying under the UPMSP, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 10, 40 per cent of marks obtained in class 11 annual examination or half-yearly examination and 10 per cent of the marks obtained in pre-board of class 12 will be considered.

Whereas, for class 10 or matric, 50 per cent of marks obtained in class 9 and 50 per cent of marks obtained in pre-board of class 10 will be considered.

UP Board 10th, 12th result 2021: Websites to check results

To check their results students can visit any of the websites — upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.gov.in, upmspresults.up.nic.in. On the homepage, students must click on the ‘Intermediate Exam Result’ link for class 10 results and “Madhyamik exam result’ for class 12 results.

Students will be redirected to a new page where they need enter their roll number. On clicking the check button, the results will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to download and take a printout of the results. This will act as a provisional mark sheet for admission purposes. The official mark sheet will be provided by the respective schools of the students at a later date.