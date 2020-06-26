UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Direct link, Inter and High School result, merit list, topper

UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check at upmspresults.up.nic.in UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Check at upmspresults.up.nic.in

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Over 56.11 lakh students will get the results for their class 10 and 12 exams conducted under the UP Board tomorrow – June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for the board exams at its official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Students who obtain at least 35 per cent marks with be considered pass.

Students will be able to download the result from the websites which can act as provisional mark sheet but the original mark sheets will be released by respective schools later. It is likely to take some time as this year mark sheets will contain the name, school, and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the orders of Allahabad High Court.

Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 and 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 UP Board exam. While most boards have increased their pass percentage drastically this year, it would be worth seeing if UP is able to live up to the expectations. UP is among the few education boards which will be declaring results based on the exams conducted while for central and most state boards exams were halted due to the pandemic. In class 10, Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks or by scoring 583 out of 600.