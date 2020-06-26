UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Direct link, Inter and High School result, merit list, topper

UP Board UPMSP 12th Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Over 56.11 lakh students will get the results for their class 10 and 12 exams conducted under the UP Board tomorrow – June 27. The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will declare the result for the board exams at its official websites — upmsp.edu.in, and upresults.nic.in. Students who obtain at least 35 per cent marks with be considered pass.
Students will be able to download the result from the websites which can act as provisional mark sheet but the original mark sheets will be released by respective schools later. It is likely to take some time as this year mark sheets will contain the name, school, and other details of students in both English and Hindi, as per the orders of Allahabad High Court.
UP Board 10th, 12th Result 2020: Check Live updates in Hindi
Last year 70.2 per cent students had cleared the class 12 and 80.7 per cent cleared class 10 UP Board exam. While most boards have increased their pass percentage drastically this year, it would be worth seeing if UP is able to live up to the expectations. UP is among the few education boards which will be declaring results based on the exams conducted while for central and most state boards exams were halted due to the pandemic. In class 10, Gautam Raghuvanshi had topped the UP Board exams 2019 with 97.17 per cent marks or by scoring 583 out of 600.
The Uttar Pradesh Board will conducted a special drive last year in November to provide error-free certificates to the students appearing in the board exams. The schools were directed to verify the data of the students. [More details...]
Uttar Pradesh Board official, Harish Chandra Sharma confirmed that the results can be expected around 12.30 pm in the afternoon.
Students who had appeared for the state board exams this year can check their results at upmsp.edu.in and upresults.nic.in. However, the websites might not function due to a staggering number of students checking their results at the same time. In that case a student can easily get their results by simply registering here at indianexpress.com. For that one needs to fill the box below and after completing the registration, candidates will recieve their respective results or any updates regarding the same on their mobile as well as email.
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) 2020 class 10 and 12 results. Over 56.11 lakh students had appeared in the board exams this year.